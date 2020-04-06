Learning From Home for All Ages: MSU Extension

Michigan State University is giving you the tools to keep learning from home.

MSU Extension is another resource for online programs that will continue the learning and creativity from your living room.

They offer a variety of programs online, from family yoga and art to programs for horse enthusiasts.

MSU Extension wants people to know that it is a great resource and not just for kids at home.

“It compliments what schools have been and are still trying to do in an online format. Some of the resources that we offer are for teachers and staff and educators. While we offer youth programs, we also offer programs that could benefit the people in those positions as well.”

Some virtual webinars MSU Extension is offering include Eat Healthy Be Active, Live Hop Production, and Online Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention.

For more information, go here.