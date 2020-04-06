How To Make Creative Crepes with Forrest, A Food Studio

Michelle Dunaway is back at Forrest, a Food Studio with Private Chef Forrest Moline. He shows us a thing or two about crepes and the options for toppings and filling that will fit the tastes of any foodie.

Crepes

(makes 6, 2oz crepes)

Ingredients

2, large eggs

1/2 cup, milk

1/2 cup, all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp, salt

Directions

Place all ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to mix or into a blender and blend to combine. Allow batter to rest for 30 minutes in the refrigerator, to allow the flour to hydrate. Place a small 8 inch non-stick egg pan on medium heat. Add a teaspoon of butter or oil to the pan and once melted slowly pour enough batter (2oz), to coat the bottom of the pan. Tilt and tip the pan to allow the batter to move freely and completely coat the bottom of the pan. allow to cook untouched until set (it should only take 1 minute). Now using a rubber spatula gently turn the crepe over and briefly cook the other side (30 seconds). Remove from the pan and place on a plate. Stuff with your favorite sweet or savory ingredients. Enjoy!

