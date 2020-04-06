Healthy Living: Deadly Damage From Vaping

The number of reported vaping deaths in the United States has risen to 59.

The youngest person is now a 15-year-old boy from Dallas.

More than 2,600 people have been hospitalized with serious or critical lung injuries from vaping.

Most of those emergency room visits peaked in September, but those close to the vaping crisis say the danger is far from over.

Courtney Hunter has more in Healthy Living.

The CDC reported that no single substance caused the severe illnesses, but scientists have identified several marijuana products as possible causes.

Michael says his son purchased his vapes at an established store and assumed they would be safe.