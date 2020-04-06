Lake City’s Greatest 4th in the North is Downsizing Due to Coronavirus

Because of coronavirus, Lake City is downsizing the Greatest 4th in the North 2020 celebration.

The Chamber of Commerce made the announcement Monday morning.

They say a smaller version of the July event will help keep the celebration going in a safer setting.

As long as it’s still permitted, there will be fireworks over Lake Missaukee.

The chamber says it relies on local businesses to sponsor the event, but would rather see that money stay with businesses during these trying times.