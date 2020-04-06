Gov. Whitmer Updates COVID-19 Fight One Month In

Monday morning Governor Gretchen Whitmer once again sat down to address Michiganders on the latest updates on the fight against COVID-19.

Over the past few weeks Governor Whitmer has been hosting weekly press conferences usually to announce some big new announcements for the state or an executive order for Michiganders to follow.

Monday was more of just an update on where we stand and to keep the path going forward.

“This is an unprecedented time in our history and we’ve got to do everything we can to help each other get through it,” says Whitmer.

Michigan has not seen something like this before. A virus spreading across the state, the economy on shutdown and forcing Michiganders out of work and onto unemployment.

“The week of March 15th-21st, there were 127,000 new claims,” says Whitmer.

That’s compared to 5,000 in an average week. And it gets worse.

“The week of March 22-28th,” says Whitmer, “It was 300,000 new claims.”

Those people won’t get back to work until COVID-19 dies out, that’s why Whitmer also asked the state to wear masks whenever out in public.

“Let me be clear though, wearing a mask does not mean you’re immune and you don’t need to follow all the other CDC guidelines,” says Whitmer.

As the number of confirmed cases and deaths continue to stack up, some positivity looks to be coming to the state sheet.

“We will actually, later this week, begin posting data on the number of people that have recovered in the state,” says Dr. Joniegh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

Not only bringing positivity but maybe some hints to slow this thing down.

“We want to know who possibly has antibodies right?” says Whitmer, “Who can be safely out in the public and back to work?”

The governor’s State of Disaster declaration is set to expire soon but Tuesday, the legislature will be meeting to vote to extend it. They will be taking extra precautions, only a certain number of legislators are in the room voting at one time to limit the spread among themselves.