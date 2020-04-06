Gov. Whitmer Expected to Extend Stay-at-Home Order

This week could tell Michigan and other states what the future of the coronavirus crisis holds for them.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Detroit-area hospitals are within days of running out of crucial supplies.

The governor is joining the federal government in encouraging everyone to wear a mask if you leave your home.

Governor Whitmer is also looking at extending the stay-at-home order in Michigan.

She provided an update Monday morning.

She said in the last two weeks more people have applied for unemployment than all of 2019, that we have seen a spike greater than any during the great recession.

The system is trying to keep pace but is asking for patience in an unprecedented time.

Governor Whitmer is not ordering everybody to wear masks outside the home, but is strongly encouraging it and recommending it, which is in line with the CDC that all Michiganders wear masks in the rare moments they have to leave their home.

She also asked people to avoid using the medical and n95 style masks, allow those for front line workers while homemade and standard masks are suitable for everyone else.

Later in the press conference Monday morning, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun had an answer for one of the most asked questions of the last few weeks.

She said later this week the state will be able to announce some numbers showing how many people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The numbers won’t be complete, but give an idea of some of the positive numbers to come from this.