First Confirmed COVID-19 Case Reported in Presque Isle Co.

Presque Isle County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

District Health Department #4 says the case was confirmed in an adult woman who is in isolation and is recuperating.

The health department says it is now working to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed.

Medical Director, Dr. Josh Meyerson stated, “We are hoping that this individual has a complete recovery. We also are beginning to see evidence of community spread and therefore, community mitigation and prevention strategies are even more imperative.”