Enjoying Food During a Crisis

Blue Cross Blue Shield – Registered Dietician Grace Derocha shares a few helpful tips on how to find peace in all the chaos, and this includes enjoying food. Here’s are is some great advice from our good friend of ‘The Four’:

Don’t deprive yourself of anything that you might want to eat, or enjoy.

Listen to your body, like listen to when you need certain foods, listen to when you need sleep and rest.

Don’t overthink weight changes – whether it’s gains or losses – maybe put the scale away for a little bit.

Avoid punishing yourself or rewarding yourself with different food.

