Enjoying Food During a Crisis
Blue Cross Blue Shield – Registered Dietician Grace Derocha shares a few helpful tips on how to find peace in all the chaos, and this includes enjoying food. Here’s are is some great advice from our good friend of ‘The Four’:
- Don’t deprive yourself of anything that you might want to eat, or enjoy.
- Listen to your body, like listen to when you need certain foods, listen to when you need sleep and rest.
- Don’t overthink weight changes – whether it’s gains or losses – maybe put the scale away for a little bit.
- Avoid punishing yourself or rewarding yourself with different food.
