Deputies Seek Suspect in Big Rapids Walmart Assault Investigation

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man involved in an assault and they are asking for your help.

The sheriff’s department says they were called to the Big Rapids Walmart last Thursday after reports of an assault.

They say the man drove off in the red GMC pickup pictured above.

The suspect is a white male that looks to be in his 40’s

The sheriff’s department is also looking for the woman pictured below. They say she was a witness to the crime.

If you have any information at all, please call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department.