COVID-19 Cases Continue to Stress Hospitals Nationwide

The number of people infected with coronavirus in the U.S. has jumped to more than 300,000 with nearly 10,000 deaths.

Now President Trump is warning the next two weeks could be the hardest yet. Louisiana had its largest single-day jump in deaths Sunday.

Now officials in Texas are stopping people coming into the state from Louisiana to make sure they understand they must quarantine for 14 days.

Over on the east coast, the city of Boston has implemented a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. in an effort to slow the spread.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force says those kinds of social distancing measures are working.

But the president admits the situation is far from over and that the next two weeks will be crucial in flattening the curve.

“I think we all know we have to reach a certain point and that point to going to be a horrific point in terms of deaths,” the president said. “The next week and a half, two weeks I think, are going to be very difficult.”

U.S. health officials say it’s important to get the virus under control globally or it could become a seasonal problem.

“What you’re hearing about potential ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ doesn’t take away from the fact that tomorrow and the next day is going to look really bad,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “So we got to make sure….we’re always talking about a two-and-a-half week lag.”

At the center of this pandemic is some hopeful news out of New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says over the last few days, the number of deaths has gone down, there are fewer hospitalizations and more coronavirus patients have been discharged.

However, he says it’s still too early to tell if that means the spread is slowing. And he says the state’s healthcare system is still over capacity.

“We’re running low on supplies all across the board….we’re talking about two or three or four-day supply, which makes the entire hospital system uncomfortable,” he said.

Governors across the country continue to ask the White House for more healthcare supplies from the dwindling national stockpile.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus, is now in the hospital.

Johnson tested positive a little more than a week ago.

He has had persistent symptoms since then, including a temperature.

According to a statement from Downing Street Sunday, Johnson was admitted as a precautionary step for further testing.

President Trump had a message for the prime minister during Sunday’s White House press conference.

“I want to express our nation’s well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his own personal fight with the virus,” President Trump said. “I’m hopeful and sure that he’s going to be fine. He’s strong man, strong person.”

British officials say Johnson has been running the country remotely since testing positive, and he continues to do so—even from the hospital.