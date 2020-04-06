Clare Co. Neighborhood Finds Fun in Social Distancing

With social distancing and a stay-at-home order in place, people are missing out on their normal interactions.

That’s no different in the Lake of the Pines neighborhood in Clare County, where they usually have many group gatherings.

But one resident couple came up with an idea to make a scavenger hunt throughout their neighborhood where people didn’t have to leave their cars.

“Lake of the Pines is divided into sections and I took a section and my husband Dennis and I went out drove around, writing everything down,” said Pat Woodward, who came up with the idea.

Woodward emails out a list of items she and her husband have seen around their area for people to find. That list goes out every Saturday.

“I’m worried I’ve got one that only has 30 and I thought man they’ll get that one done quick,” said Woodward. “And another one I’m doing has 90 so just a warning it’s got 90 on it.”

Their small community is very happy to have something they can do while staying, separate, and healthy.

“We appreciate Pat and Woody for putting this together because it did give us as a group something to look forward to doing,” said Mike Murphy, who is also a resident of Lake of the Pines. “We’re still able to get together from a distance and do the wave instead of the handshakes or hugs.”

Woodward says she plans to do this as long as the social distancing guidelines are in place, or mid-May, whichever comes first.