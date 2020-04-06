Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Sporting events all across the world have been pushed back or canceled due to the coronavirus, and it’s affecting major events in our state.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix has been canceled.

It was originally set for the last weekend of May on Belle Isle in the Detroit River.

Race organizers say they’re disappointed, but called it the right decision to protect their spectators, partners, vendors, volunteers, employees and event participants.

The Grand Prix is scheduled to return the first weekend of June 2021.