Charlevoix Takes Emergency Action to Help Stop Spread of COVID-19

The city of Charlevoix has taken emergency action to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In an emergency meeting Saturday, city council approved an emergency ordinance that takes several steps.

It requires essential businesses still operating to implement safety precautions and daily screenings.

It also temporarily suspends the operation and licensing of short-term rentals.

It also restricts the use of hotels and motels.

One exception is essential workers traveling to the area to help in places like hospitals.

It expires when the governor’s stay at home order does. If that is extended, this emergency ordinance is also automatically extended.