Business as Usual: Homeschooling Families Offering Tips/Tricks to Keep Kiddos Engaged

Many families from around the state have had to find a new “normal” with their children now learning from home. For families who have been homeschooling for years, they know a thing or two about keeping kids focused and engaged.

The Caldwell family in Suttons Bay has been homeschooling their children for just over 10 years and are currently homeschooling six of their kids, ages 18 down to 4!

Sara says in order to make everything run smoothly, “We really try to get the meat of our homeschooling day done between 9 and 11:30.”

They chose to homeschool to give their blended family the chance to bond. “I love being with my kids. I love having that hands on watching them learn and helping them discover,” explains Sara.

Hannah, age 7, explains her mom is able to juggle it all because, “She drinks coffee!” A little caffeine and a whole lot of patience. Sara is both mother and teacher around the clock. “I’m getting dinner ready and I have kids on the counter reading to me. I’m still mom I’m still cooking — you know I’m still doing laundry…” explains Sara.

As for advice, Sara says it’s important to cut yourself some slack. “I would tell parents first and foremost to give themselves a lot of grace. Life has turned upside down for a lot of people and children and parents are finding themselves in a situation they were not anticipating,” says Sara.

If you’re looking for resources, Camy LaLonde with the Children’s Preservation Library in Traverse City can help. Click here to contact her directly.