Benzie, Leelanau Health Department Warns About Ticks During Stay-at-Home Order

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department is warning people to watch out for ticks during the Stay-at-Home order.

As more people head outdoors to pass the time during the order, the risk of taking home ticks increases too.

Tick encounters could lead to more tick-borne diseases like Lyme Disease.

To help alleviate local health care systems, the health department is encouraging everyone to enjoy the outdoors but take the necessary precautions to prevent tick bites.

Xavier Gagné, sanitarian with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department says, “Because Lyme’s disease is so severe, if it’s left untreated you probably will have to end up going to the hospital. At this point, we’re trying to mitigate any hospital visits in any way with the Stay-at-Home, Stay Safe order.”

The Health Department says to put insect repellent on before you go outside and take a shower when you come back in.

For more tips and information, check out the full release by the Benzie-Leelanau Health Department here: Spring Seasonal Tick Awareness Notice