Northern Michigan Health Departments Requiring Screenings & Social Distancing at Open Businesses

Two Northern Michigan health departments are issuing emergency orders to promote screening and social distancing.

District Health Department No. 4 and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan are requiring workers to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at open businesses and operations.

They are also requiring businesses to regulate social distancing for both customers and staff.

This goes into effect Monday at noon for the counties of Antrim, Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Montmorency, Otsego and Presque Isle.

To read the District Health Department No. 4’s emergency order, click here.

To read the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s emergency order, click here.