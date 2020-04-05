MDHHS Emergency Order to Speed Up Reporting of COVID-19 Deaths

A new emergency order will speed up how quickly coronavirus related deaths will be reported.

It comes from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Doctors who suspect a patient’s death was caused by COVID-19 need to tell the funeral home’s director.

The director then needs to submit a record of death within 24 hours back to the doctor.

They must also file the death with the local registrar within two days and use Michigan’s Electronic Death Records System.

The state says the quick reporting of deaths will help officials to more accurately track and understand the disease.