Family Plans Birthday Parade for Son, Big Turn Out

A Traverse City teen threw a parade to celebrate her brother’s birthday.

Megan Walczak wanted to do something special for her brother Sam, who has Down syndrome.

He turned 25 this week.

With the help of her family they were able to rally 2 firetrucks, 30 cars, and 4 bike riders to join a parade down Union Street in Traverse City, on Sunday.

Sam’s father, Tom, says that he’s is used to living on a parade route, but this one was extra special because it was just for him.

Tom Walczak said, “My youngest daughter started all of the planning for this and then told me about it. So I started texting people and before you know it, it’s turned into quite the parade.”

His father says this birthday celebration will be one Sam will never forget.