Executive Order Renews Visitor Restrictions on Care Facilities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive order renewing the restrictions on entry to care facilities and juvenile justice facilities.

The order now requires facilities to use a best effort to organize remote visitations between people in their care and their loved ones.

This would be either through phone or video conferencing software.

The order also clarifies residential care facilities include but are not limited to:

Nursing homes

Adult foster care facilities

Hospice facilities

Substance abuse disorder residential facilities

Independent/Assisted living facilities

Effective immediately, all health, residential, and congregate care facilities will not allow any visitors unless they are necessary for medical care, support of daily living activities or the guardian of someone who is under 21.

This also applies to juvenile justice facilities.

Exceptions will be made if the patient is in serious or critical condition, in hospice care or for the birth of a child.