Drive-By-Vigil Held for Kalkaska Woman Who Lost Battle With COVID-19

Michigan has the third most coronavirus cases in the nation and the outbreak has killed some of our Northern Michigan neighbors.

On Sunday, the Kalkaska community honored a local woman who died this week.

Karen Hodgman was 74.

Friends say Karen and her husband Richard were pillars of the community.

Sunday afternoon members of their church organized a drive-by vigil to pay their respects.

More than 200 cars paraded down the street by the Kalkaska Church of Christ.

Karen’s friend Hollie Bittenbender says the loss echoes through the whole town.

Bittenbender says, “We’re mourning a huge huge loss with Karen passing away from this. So we as a community want so badly to show them some love in the most creative way we possibly can during this time.”

Vigil organizers say they hope moments like these help frontline workers and their families realize their importance during this time.