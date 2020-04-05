Cadillac Area Public Schools Increasing Social Distancing Measures during Lunch Pickups

Cadillac Area Public Schools are changing how they distribute lunches. Currently, the district is giving out meals from 10 am to noon during the week.

Now, they’re asking families to stay in their car and open up their trunk or hatch when they come pick it up. People can also use the “Drive-Thru” at Cadillac High School/Junior High Bus loop

The school is increasing their practice of social distancing to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.