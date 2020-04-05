Benzie Area Food Pantries Need Donations to Keep Shelves Stocked for Families in Need

Unemployment has reached record highs this week and many families are struggling to put food on the table.

Thankfully, two local nonprofits have received grants to support their food pantries.

The Benzie Area Christian Neighbors got a $2,000 grant to buy more food and the Bear Lake Community Services food pantry got $1,000 to re-stock their freezers.

Volunteers say the grants come at a critical time. Their supplies are very low and their demand for food is very high.

“Our expenses tripled last month. So last month total the last two pantries we served 54 families,” said Jeff Bair, the Bear Lake United Methodist church administrator.

To give to the Benzie Area Christian neighbors, visit https://benziebacn.org/financial/financial-donations/