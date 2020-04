Third COVID-19 Death in Grand Traverse County

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says as of Saturday, another person has died from COVID-19 and another case has been confirmed.

They say the person who died was a woman in her 80’s with a history of domestic travel.

The new case is a woman in her 70’s with a history of domestic travel.

Health officials say she is recovering at home.

There are 12 cases in Grand Traverse County and three deaths.