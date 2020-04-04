The Cured Leaf TC Plans to Donate iPads, Lunches to Munson Healthcare

Some medical marijuana businesses are still up and running through this pandemic and say they’re seeing steady traffic through their curbside and delivery services.

Now, The Cured Leaf in Traverse City says they’re rolling out big plans to help the community cope with COVID-19.

The medical marijuana store says they will donate iPads to hospital patients and they’ll also be making lunches for first responders.

The company teamed up with Munson Healthcare to make it happen.

Store manager, Justin Pierick, says, “We feel like we should help out the other people in the area that are trying to make it through this pandemic right now.”

The Cured Leaf will start making their donations this upcoming week.