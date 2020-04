The seventh Soo Film Festival is now taking short-film submissions.

The downtown Sault Ste. Marie festival is scheduled for September at the Soo Theatre and Bayliss Library.

It’s five days of Great Lakes and international short films on the big screen.

In just a few days, the festival has already had 300 submissions. The committee will accept about 100 films in total.

To learn more or submit your work, visit https://www.soofilmfestival.org/