New Deaths in Emmet and Otsego Counties Per Health Department

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting new cases and deaths in their region.

They say there are two new cases in Charlevoix, four in Emmet County and one in Otsego.

The health department also has listed deaths for the first time in their numbers.

They say there are two COVID-19 related deaths in Emmet County and one in Otsego.

McLaren Northern Michigan says there have been three coronavirus related deaths at their facility.

They say it is a sobering statistic and they expect it to grow.

McLaren says people must act like anyone could be a potential carrier and follow Governor Whitmer’s Stay-at-Home executive order.