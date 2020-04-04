Health Department Reports Second Kalkaska County Coronavirus Death

The District Health Department #10 says a second person in Kalkaska County has died from the coronavirus.

They said it was a woman in her 70’s.

She was first hospitalized at Munson Medical in Traverse City on March 19.

They also say there is also one new confirmed case in Manistee county and another in Wexford County.

These are their totals as of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday

30 positive COVID-19 cases in DHD#10 jurisdiction 1 positive case in Crawford County 8 positive cases in Kalkaska County 4 positive cases in Manistee County 5 positive cases in Mecosta County 1 positive case in Missaukee County 3 positive cases in Newaygo County 3 positive cases in Oceana County 5 positive cases in Wexford County



3 deaths from COVID-19 in DHD#10 jurisdiction (deaths are included in the positive cases listed above) 1 death in Kalkaska County 1 death in Mecosta County 1 death in Missaukee County

