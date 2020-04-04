Camper Company Donates Isolation Pods to Medical Workers

A Northern Michigan camper company is giving their rentals to local healthcare workers battling COVID-19.

Adams Camper Rentals is letting a couple nurses stay in them for free as they distance themselves from their own families to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

It all started when Janet Adams got a call from a nurse who was looking to make a camper into an isolation pod.

Now, Janet and her company have donated two campers to nurses in Suttons Bay.

Janet Adams says, “Anybody that’s on the front lines and need it, they’re just sitting in my front yard right now. Ya know, nobody’s camping so somebody might as well use them.”

The Adams are getting ready to bring another camper to a Kalkaska medical worker this week.