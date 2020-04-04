BREAKING: 14,225 cases of Coronavirus, 540 Deaths, Confirmed in Michigan

Health officials say there are now 14,225 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan with 540 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

There are now at least 9 Northern Michigan counties reporting casualties and numerous reporting positive cases. In our viewing area, Otsego county and Grand Traverse County are reporting the highest numbers, with 22 and 12 respectively.

Counties Reporting Positive Cases and Deaths in Northern Michigan:

Antrim: 4

Charlevoix: 7

Cheboygan: 7

Chippewa: 1

Clare: 1

Crawford: 1

Emmet: 7, 2 deaths

Gladwin: 3

Grand Traverse: 12, 3 deaths

Isabella: 10, 2 deaths

Kalkaska: 8, 1 death

Leelanau: 1

Luce: 1

Mackinac: 2

Manistee: 4

Marquette: 11

Mecosta: 4, 1 death

Midland: 17

Missaukee: 1, 1 death

Montcalm: 13

Newaygo: 2

Oceana: 3

Ogemaw: 2

Osceola: 4

Oscoda: 2

Otsego: 22

Presque Isle: 1

Roscommon: 2

Wexford: 4