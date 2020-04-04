BREAKING: 14,225 cases of Coronavirus, 540 Deaths, Confirmed in Michigan
Health officials say there are now 14,225 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan with 540 deaths.
The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.
There are now at least 9 Northern Michigan counties reporting casualties and numerous reporting positive cases. In our viewing area, Otsego county and Grand Traverse County are reporting the highest numbers, with 22 and 12 respectively.
Counties Reporting Positive Cases and Deaths in Northern Michigan:
Antrim: 4
Charlevoix: 7
Cheboygan: 7
Chippewa: 1
Clare: 1
Crawford: 1
Emmet: 7, 2 deaths
Gladwin: 3
Grand Traverse: 12, 3 deaths
Isabella: 10, 2 deaths
Kalkaska: 8, 1 death
Leelanau: 1
Luce: 1
Mackinac: 2
Manistee: 4
Marquette: 11
Mecosta: 4, 1 death
Midland: 17
Missaukee: 1, 1 death
Montcalm: 13
Newaygo: 2
Oceana: 3
Ogemaw: 2
Osceola: 4
Oscoda: 2
Otsego: 22
Presque Isle: 1
Roscommon: 2
Wexford: 4