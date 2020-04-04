93-Year-Old McBain Woman Sewing Face Masks for Local Hospitals, Nursing Homes

You are never to young, or old, to make a difference, and a 93-year-old McBain woman is doing her part to help those on the frontlines of the crisis.

After finding out about the medical supply shortage, Betty Meyering wanted to help.

Betty has been busy making face masks inside her home for the last several days.She plans to donate them to Munson Hospital in Cadillac and a McBain nursing home.

They’ll keep everyone safe and stylish because Betty is customizing every single one.

She tells us she is just happy to help out.

“I have multiple family members who are physicians and they made me aware of the shortage of personal protective equipment. I’m just glad I was able to out,” said Betty.

Betty says she plans to keep working on the masks every day.