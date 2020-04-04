92-Year-Old McBain Woman Sewing Face Masks for Local Hospitals, Nursing Homes

You are never too young or old to make a difference.

A 92-year-old McBain woman is doing her part to help those on the frontline of the crisis.

After finding out about the medical supply shortage, Betty Meyering wanted to help.

Betty has been busy making face masks inside her home for the last several days.

She plans to donate them to Munson Hospital in Cadillac and a McBain nursing home.

Betty is also customizing every single one and they have some stylish flair.

She tells us she is just happy to help out.

“I have multiple family members who are physicians and they made me aware of the shortage of personal protective equipment. I’m just glad I was able to out,” said Betty.

She says she plans to keep working on the masks every day.