Virtual Art Exhibit Celebrates Women’s Right to Vote

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.

Now one Northern Michigan group is paying tribute.

Art Reach of Mid Michigan in Mount Pleasant is celebrating with their latest exhibition.

Thirteen artists have their work on display in the gallery, but Art Reach is closed right now, so they partnered with MAC TV to create a virtual tour for the community to enjoy.

“This is an opportunity for families to learn about the 19th amendment, and to see some unique interpretations about what are the benefits, what are the ramifications, how has this 19th amendment changed our society, and what do artists think about that?”

