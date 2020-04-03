Traverse Connect Helping Local Manufactures Adjust to Needs of Coronavirus

Traverse Connect in Traverse City has been working to help local businesses throughout the coronavirus crisis.

They’ve been helping local manufacturers fill needs posed by the virus.

Several of those businesses have started making tents, counter top plastic screens and even personal protective equipment.

Traverse Connect says they’ve helped businesses make the changes needed in a matter of days.

“It’s an opportunity, number one, to help the community and help the world. Our manufacturers are very focused on doing whatever they can to help and doing it quickly. They’re organized, they have great companies that can make things quickly and helping the community while keeping some of their people employed is a great opportunity,” said Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call.

