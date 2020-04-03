Traverse City Theaters Start Food Pantry for Those In Need

A pair of theaters are working to help their community.

Traverse City State Theater and Bijou by the Bay are helping out people in their time of need.

“We have been replenishing as needed, people have been bringing in donations and dropping them off there. It’s been a great thing on Front Street, just a small thing to help our community,” said Creative Director Meg Weichman.

This food is for people who are in need.

And if you’d like to donate, drop an item off at the cabinet.

They’re doing it with a little pantry that sits right outside the state theater on Front Street.

It’s filled with nonperishable food items up for grabs for anyone who may be struggling right now.

The State Theatre says they’re just happy to be able to help any way they can.