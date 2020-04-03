Stay-At-Home Order Allows People to Take Advantage of the Weather

Samantha Lane and her husband have been staying indoors to follow Governor Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, only leaving the house when necessary.

“Here and there when we need to go out for essentials,” says Samantha.

On Friday, they had to drive to Traverse City just to find those essentials.

Samantha said, “We live all the way out in Mesick, we had to come to Traverse City for toilet paper. It’s not just toilet paper.”

They saw the beautiful weather as an opportunity to ride to the store on their motorcycles.

Samantha says, “When you’re on your motorcycle in there’s not a lot of people. There’s just you and your music and the air and nature.”

Traverse City local Nancy Brethauer and her husband took the weather as an excuse to do the same.

Nancy has been making masks for nurses and used this one trip out to the store to grab some dinner outside.

Nancy said, “I had to pick up an order at JoAnn Fabrics. That was strange because you call from your car and they bring it out and set it on a table and when they go outside you go back and get it.”

She hopes that she and her husband will be able to enjoy the town they love so much soon.

“We’re just hoping that we can have our regular summer this year,” said Nancy.

The stay-at-home order says that you should only be leaving your home to do the essential things like pick up good, go to work, or hit the grocery store- like Nancy and Samantha.