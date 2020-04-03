Some Cities Implementing Face-Covering Order

As coronavirus cases across the country continue to rise, the Trump administration could soon recommend asking people to wear masks in public.

It comes as the national death toll inches closer to 7,000. More than 266,000 Americans have confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

At first, health officials said masks were only necessary for health care workers and sick patients. Now, in some areas, everyone is being told to cover their nose and mouth.

New York City and Los Angeles are two of the cities with the requests.

Medical experts say the change in thinking comes from more understanding of this new virus.

The new guidance doesn’t mean people have to cover up with medical grade masks. Face coverings can be made with any piece of cloth, like a scarf or bandana. Health officials are reminding everyone to continue to practice basic hygiene.