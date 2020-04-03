Shepherd Sugar Bush Shuts Down Production Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Shepherd Sugar Bush has shut down its production facility due to coronavirus concerns.

The group has had its doors open for 61 consecutive years, producing maple syrup for the community.

Along with stopping production, the company has canceled the 2020 Maple Sugar Festival.

All of the group’s workers are volunteers, so they will not be losing much, but the community will.

“As far as shutting it down, it essentially means less syrup that we can sell,” Shepherd Sugar Bush president Jon Zalud said. “It comes down to being less that we can give back into the community.”

The Shepherd Sugar Bush will reopen its doors when the “stay-at-home” order is lifted.