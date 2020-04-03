Retiring Well: Coronavirus and the Economy

With the coronavirus playing a major role in the stock market and our economy, our friends at Centennial Wealth Advisory want to help sort it out.

They’ll be talking about the up and down stock market in this week’s episode of Retiring Well.

Your source for retirement finance tips comes to you every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m.

Every week Retiring Well focuses on another way to help you put together a successful retirement.

On this week’s show they’ll talk about the importance of timing in the market when you choose to retire.

We’re going to be talking about orphan accounts, seven mistake people picking an advisor, the coronavirus and how that affects the market, the four C’s of banking, and finally opportunity zones and the benefits thereof,” said Centennial Wealth Financial Advisor, Larry Flynn.

Retiring Well is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Again, you can catch on 9&10 at 11:30 Sunday morning.