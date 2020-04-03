Plane Crashes in Mackinac County Due to Cross Winds

A cross wind blew a plane off the runway on Thursday as it was landing at Lindberg Airport in Mackinac County.

The sheriff’s office says they found the airplane upside down in a snowbank shortly after 7 last night at the airport in Hessel.

Deputies say the landing gear got caught in the snow bank when the cross wind blew flipping the plane over.

The pilot was a man from the Cedarville area and he was the only one on board.

He was not hurt in the accident.