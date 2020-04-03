Otsego County Hit Hard By COVID-19 Compared to Other Northern Michigan Communities

Otsego County currently has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern Michigan.

“We have seen many more cases of confirmed cases in Otsego County than our surrounding counties,” said Dr. Josh Meyerson, Medical Director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

The Health Department says Otsego County has 21 confirmed coronavirus cases.

That is the most out of any other county in our viewing area, but that doesn’t mean it’s not present in other communities.

“We know that we have community-based spread, or certainly the risk of that, in any of our communities, not just in the one with higher numbers,” Dr. Meyerson said.

Dr. Meyerson says some cases in Otsego county started with a person who traveled internationally, and then had close contact with others.

“All of those events occurred before executive orders that limited movement,” Dr. Meyerson said. “No one did things that they weren’t supposed to do.”

Now, various executive orders limit public gatherings to prevent the spread.

“We are noticing a significant decrease in the number of close contacts who are associated with positive cases,” Dr. Meyerson said. “This highlights why it is important we all do what we need to do to really bend this curve.”

Otsego County EMS/Rescue has been hit hard by the virus.

“We have three that have tested positive and three more waiting test results,” said Jon Deming, Otsego County Emergency Manager and EMS/Rescue Chief.

Deming says one of them is currently in the hospital on a ventilator.

“This is serious stuff, it’s real,” Deming said.

He says they have *all the protective gear they need-and *are using it but…

“They do everything right but you still see it happening everywhere, care providers are on the front lines and they are getting hurt,” Deming said.

His message to the public: “Take it serious, I mean if our people can get it that means everyday citizens can get it,” Deming said.

The Health Department suggests everyone act as if the virus is in their community. Staying home, only leaving for essential things and maintaining six-foot social distance when doing so.