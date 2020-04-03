Northport, Suttons Bay Boat Launches Close to Slow Spread of COVID-19

By all accounts, Friday was a great day to go fishing. The sun was shining, and it was warm April day. It’s perch season! A sure sign spring is here.

But local fishermen were greeted by a less welcoming sign this week that stopped them in their tracks: the boat launch in Northport and Suttons Bay are closed indefinitely.

The Northport Village President says they had to close their launch to protect everyone from the potential spread of COVID-19.

“I really feel bad that we have to close down an access point to fishing out on the water because the fishing itself is certainly not a problem, just like hiking in the woods is not a problem,” said President Steve Wetherbee. “The number of people who are rubbing elbows at the ramp is problematic.”

The ramp has already been busy this season, and President Weatherbee doesn’t want too many people congregating and swapping fish stories.

“I noticed a dozen or so trailers out at the boat launch ramp several days ago…it’s drawing people from other parts of the state where they’re likely to bring something up here that’s not already here,” said Wetherbee.

Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich says fishing is still legal in Michigan, people just need to find a safe place to do it.

“We’re asking everyone to follow social distancing guidelines. That doesn’t matter if they’re fishing, riding bicycles, hiking, whatever its very important that people understand this is a very large problem nationwide,” said Sheriff Borkovich. “Basically, people should spread out right now, they should recreate kind of separately and alone,”