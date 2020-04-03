Northern Building Supply Donates Masks, Materials to Munson Healthcare

More northern Michigan companies are lending a hand to help our communities get rough this coronavirus pandemic.

Northern Building Supply just made an important donation to Munson Health Care in Traverse City.

Northern Building Supply sells different hardware and equipment.

The company’s president, Ed Beurele, noticed they have face masks, disinfectants, and some of the supplies Munson needs the most in stock.

He says they donated all they had from their shelves.

Then called his distributors to see if they could find more.

Beurele says, “We have access to a lot of materials and products that they use at the hospital and we knew they were in need of them. We were able to purchase some of those items through our supplier and we knew they needed them more than we did.”

Northern Building Supply says that they are still on the look out for more materials and are looking for more opportunities to help.