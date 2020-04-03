Mason County Community Shows Support to Hospital Workers

Communities are continuing to show their support for hospital workers as this pandemic continues.

The Mason County community came out Friday afternoon to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, honking car horns and showing their appreciation for our local heroes.

Area fire departments, police officers and people of all ages took part to let the hospital workers know, their community is proud of them.

“We’re thanking the doctors for helping everybody and they don’t really get to go home that much unless they get to go eat dinner and stuff and we’re here honking our horns to thank them for helping us,” said Taytn Jolly, a young girl participating in showing support.

In addition to making some noise to show support, the hospital grounds are also filled with encouraging signs from the community.