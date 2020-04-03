Local Care Company Brings Cheer to the Aging Community
Many seniors are restricting outside visitors, including family, whether they are in an assisted living home, or their own home. This can have a negative impact on our aging communities that causes depression and stress. Comfort Keepers of Northwest Michigan, a company dedicated to senior care, is aiming to prevent that and strives to help seniors stay connected while keeping social distancing in mind.
