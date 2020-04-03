Local Author Writes Tales That Will Bring You Chills

If you are into suspense, the paranormal and murder mysteries, local author, JR Erickson, has a set of novels that are sure to give you the chills. Inspired from the stories about the historical Traverse City State Hospital, each book features characters who encounter strange happenings that take place anywhere from the early 1900s to the present day. Michelle Dunaway talks one on one with JR Erickson to get the creepy details.

