Lake Woman Dies in Clare Co. Crash; Three Other People Taken to Hospital

A Lake Woman died after her car crossed the center line and hit two cars.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5 Thursday afternoon on Maple Grove Road, West of M-115 in Surrey Township.

Deputies say the woman was driving east on Maple Grove when she crossed the center line and sideswiped a truck headed the other way.

The Malibu then hit a van head on.

The woman in the car was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The three people in the van were taken to the hospital in Midland and the driver and passenger in the pickup were not hurt.