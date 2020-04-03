Kindness Cards’ help neighbors and their pets during COVID19 crisis

Right now we need to be showing kindness and compassion more than ever. That’s why the Best Friends Animal Society based in Utah is reaching out to animal lovers across the country. They’re doing it through a campaign called ‘Kindness Cards’ to stay connected with your neighbors who have animals at home.

You’re asked to download a Kindness Card on the Best Friends Animal Society website, print it out, fill it out and then take it to a neighbor’s home who has a pet. The idea is not to interact with the neighbor face to face, but to simply leave your contact information on the card, in the event the neighbor needs help feeding or taking care of their dog or cat during this time.

Tawny Hammond, the national director of leadership advancement talked with Melissa Smith about the Kindness Cards and also about “Found Fostering” or taking care of a lost dog or cat you find during COVID19. With shelters and humane societies at full capacity and also practicing social distancing, it’s best to try and keep the animal with you, while trying to contact the owner.

Hammond explains the best ways to go about doing this in the ZOOM interview above. She also talks about a virtual town hall meeting explaining how to volunteer and foster animals during this time, which is set for Thursday, April 4th at 8 p.m.

For more information about Kindness Cards, Found Fostering or the virtual town hall event, click here for the Best Friends Animal Society website.