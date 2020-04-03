JUST IN: 12,744 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan, 479 Deaths

Health officials say there are now 12,744 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 479 people have died from the virus.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday the state was at 10,791 confirmed cases with 417 deaths.

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County were confirmed Friday, raising the county’s confirmed total to 11 cases.

In addition, two people in Grand Traverse County who had previously tested positive are now considered recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from home isolation.

The two new cases since Thursday include a man in his 50s with a history of domestic travel and a man in his 80s who is believed to have contacted the virus through community transmission. Both men are currently hospitalized.

So far, 205 people who reside in Grand Traverse County have been tested, with 145 cases coming back negative.

