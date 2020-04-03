How to Talk To Your Kids About Substance Abuse

With all the time most people are spending at home, it’s an opportunity for parents to have a tough conversation with their children.

TalkSooner is a website and app that serves as a resource for parents.

It provides information about substance abuse and tools to help talk about it with kids of all ages.

Vicki Kavanaugh says the TalkSooner Initiative highlights how important it is to have an open line of communication with your children.

“It’s never an easy time, but it’s never a bad time to bring up things like drugs and alcohol or tough topics like COVID-19,” she said. “The thing is, you really want to work to keep those lines of communication open…They also come to you as a trusted source of information, so it is important to stay up on trends.”

The TalkSooner app is free for your phone and tablet.