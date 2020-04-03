Henry Ford Health Set to Begin Hydroxychloroquine Study in Detroit

The first major drug trial for the coronavirus could start next week in Detroit.

Henry Ford Health System is administrating the double-blind study to see whether the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine could prevent front-line workers from getting the virus.

Three thousand volunteers will get once-a-week doses for eight weeks. Some patients will receive the drug while others will receive placebos.

Volunteers will then be contacted weekly to see if they are showing symptoms.

“That if you gave our healthcare workers and our first responders hydroxychloroquine doses early on, could it prevent the disease? Or if they do get the disease, could it be milder symptoms? There’s only one way to do that scientifically, and that’s with a blind study,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

As of now, there are no therapies to prevent or treat COVID-19. But hydroxychloroquine has been given to patients around the world with mixed results.